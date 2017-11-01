Business

Planet Labs says 10 new satellites deployed successfully

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 1:28 PM

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.

Planet Labs says its 10 new Earth-imaging satellites deployed successfully after launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

The San Francisco-based company says its mission control team has made contact will all of the satellites.

The six SkySat spacecraft and four miniature Dove satellites were launched Tuesday afternoon aboard an Orbital ATK Minotaur C rocket and placed in an orbit 310 miles (500 kilometers) above the Earth.

There are now 13 SkySats and 190 Dove satellites in orbit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video