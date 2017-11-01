HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 photo, workers build an apartment and retail complex in Nashville, Tenn. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in September.
HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 photo, workers build an apartment and retail complex in Nashville, Tenn. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in September. Mark Humphrey AP Photo
HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 photo, workers build an apartment and retail complex in Nashville, Tenn. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in September. Mark Humphrey AP Photo

Business

US construction spending up 0.3 percent in September

Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:22 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. construction spending increased 0.3 percent in September as the biggest advance in government building activity in four months offset weakness in other areas.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the September gain followed a tiny 0.1 percent rise in August and declines in June and July.

Despite a slump in homebuilding this year, economists remain optimistic that the low level of unemployment will soon spark a rebound in sales and construction. The overall economy grew at a 3 percent annual rate in the third quarter, even though residential construction was down for the second straight quarter.

All of the strength in Wednesday's report came from a 2.6 percent increase in government construction with state and local activity up 2.5 percent and federal spending up 3.4 percent.

Residential housing showed no increase, while non-residential construction dropped 0.8 percent, its fourth straight monthly decline.

Overall spending was $1.22 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a gain of 2 percent from a year ago.

In the non-residential area, office construction was down 1.1 percent and the category that includes shopping centers was down 1 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video