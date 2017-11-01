Business

Deal to fix Montana's budget problems could be near

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:40 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Gov. Steve Bullock's budget director says a deal to fix the state's budget problems could materialize in the coming days, and a special session could follow soon after.

Lee Newspapers reports the governor's office has been working with legislative leaders to come up with the framework of a deal that would plug the $227 million hole in the budget.

Budget director Dan Villa says a third of the money to fill the gap would come from about $75 million in temporary tax increases and revenue enhancements. Another third would come from adjustments such as fund transfers and making cuts to some agency budgets the governor can't reduce unilaterally. The final third would come from cuts the governor would make to state agencies under a law that allows him to reduce agency spending by up to 10 percent.

