Crackdown targets trespassers at closed Michigan ski resort

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:41 AM

CEDAR, Mich.

Authorities say they plan to crack down on trespassers and vandals who have been causing damage at a shuttered northern Michigan ski resort.

California developer Jeff Katofsky last year bought Sugar Loaf, northwest of Traverse City, and announced plans to turn it into a year-round high-end resort in the coming years. He tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle people are breaking windows and "tearing things apart."

Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich says trespassing laws will be strongly enforced after more than a dozen damage reports this year. Borkovich says previous owners were more interested in issuing warnings, but he says vandalism is "out of control."

Sugar Loaf, which closed in 2000, is in Cedar and once was Leelanau County's largest employer. It includes a golf course, lodging and an airstrip.

