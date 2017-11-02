Treatment of blacks in St. Louis prompts economic boycott

The Rev. Dinah Tatman, center, with Greater New Vision Ministries, Inc., announces details of a new economic boycott as Rev. Ronald Bobo, left, pastor of West Side Missionary Baptist Church and Minister Donald Muhammad, look on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo. Tatman said African-Americans are subjected to excessive force by police, criminalized for minor infractions and saddled with long sentences. She also cited economic disparities, efforts to diminish voting rights and political redistricting that has made it harder for black people to have their voices heard. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Gooden