Cooperative Solar Farm One, located along I-64 between Lexington, and Winchester, Ky., is a 60-acre solar farm. The solar panels are available to be licensed by homes and businesses served by Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
Business

Clark County’s new 60-acre solar farm providing energy

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 02, 2017 3:14 PM

Cooperative Solar Farm One, a not-for-profit solar farm along I- 64 between Lexington and Winchester, was dedicated this week.

The farm is up and running with solar panels providing power to the power grid, said Nick Comer, external affairs manager for Eastern Kentucky Power Cooperative.

The farm features 32,300 solar panels on 60 acres. Ground was broken on the farm in May.

The panels are available to be licensed by homes and businesses served by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, 16 electric cooperatives serving more than 1 million Kentuckians in 87 counties.

Learn more at www.CooperativeSolar.com.

