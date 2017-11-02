Clark County’s new 60-acre solar farm providing energy

More Videos 1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' Pause 1:33 New solar farm outside Winchester producing power 1:14 Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:06 Who broke Tai Wynyard’s nose? 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New solar farm outside Winchester producing power Cooperative Solar Farm One, located along I-64 between Lexington, and Winchester, Ky., is a 60-acre solar farm. The solar panels are available to be licensed by homes and businesses served by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Cooperative Solar Farm One, located along I-64 between Lexington, and Winchester, Ky., is a 60-acre solar farm. The solar panels are available to be licensed by homes and businesses served by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Cooperative Solar Farm One, located along I-64 between Lexington, and Winchester, Ky., is a 60-acre solar farm. The solar panels are available to be licensed by homes and businesses served by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com