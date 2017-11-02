Security and trade challenge Trump on first Asia trip

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. Security and trade will loom large during President Trump’s first official visit to Asia, which gets underway Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Japan. North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons program is likely to dominate the first part of his trip, which includes stops in Seoul and Beijing as well as Tokyo. Trade will figure throughout, both in North Asia and at stops in Southeast Asia for the annual APEC summit in Vietnam and the ASEAN leaders’ meeting in the Philippines. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo