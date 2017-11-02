Business

JFK Airport executive pleads guilty to bribery

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:45 PM

NEW YORK

An executive at John F. Kennedy International Airport has admitted to stealing from his employer and accepting over $1.3 million in bribes.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Edward Paquette, former Executive Director of the Terminal One Group Association, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and bribery charges on Thursday.

Paquette is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding business opportunities and favorable treatment to catering, transportation and aircraft servicing companies operating at the terminal.

Schneiderman says Paquette has also agreed to pay $2 million to settle civil claims. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

It's the second conviction in Schneiderman's ongoing investigation of procurement practices at JFK Airport, dubbed "Operation Greased Runway." Last month, the attorney general announced a conviction involving an airport food company.

