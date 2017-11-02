Business

Louisiana woman fatally shot by authorities in New Mexico

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:51 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Authorities in New Mexico have identified a Louisiana woman who was fatally shot after she allegedly broke into a Las Cruces home.

Dona Ana County Sheriff's officials say 37-year-old Heather Denean Bubrig of New Orleans was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.

Bubrig was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old boyfriend, who told authorities she had just been discharged from a Texas mental health facility.

The couple was traveling on Interstate 10 when the man pulled over and Bubrig exited the vehicle and tried to walk into traffic before fleeing.

A homeowner called 911 to say the woman had entered his home, claiming that someone was trying to kill her.

Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Bubrig armed with a sledge axe and she was shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video