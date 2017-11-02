Ouita Michel
Business

Hindman Settlement School names board of directors, advisory board

By Dorothea Wingo

November 02, 2017 10:49 PM

Education

Hindman Settlement School: The following have been named board of director and advisory board members for the school: Jared Arnett, executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), from Harold; Dr. Olson Huff, retired pediatrician, from Black Mountain, N.C.; Ouita Michel, owner/chef of the Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants, from Midway; Aimee Russillo, managing partner of LiSeed Consulting, from Berea; Kayla Steltenkamp, assistant professor of education at Northern Kentucky University, from Independence; and Jane Venable Brown, owner of Brown Angus Farm, from Winchester.

Organizations

Northern Kentucky Area Development District: Lewis Diaz, a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, has been elected chair of the board of directors of NKADD. The board has 38 members, including eight county judges, various mayors and citizen members.

