Who’s coming to Lexington? Find out here . . .

Scheduled events for Lexington in November, with convention site and expected attendance included:
U.S. Dressage 2017 Finals: Nov. 5-13 at the Kentucky Horse Park, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 400.
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, OIG Advanced MDS 3.0 Provider Training: Nov. 7-9, Four Points by Sheraton, 200.
Mississippi College Alumni and Friends: Nov. 8-9, The Campbell House Lexington, Curio Collection by Hilton, 30.
173rd Airborne Brigade Association, Task Force Black 2017 Reunion: Nov. 9-12, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 50.
Kentucky Horse Council, 2017 CSHC Fall Meeting: Nov. 10-12, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 60.
Delta Sigma Phi Joint Board Meeting: Nov. 10-11, 25.
Family Resource and Youth Services Coalition of Kentucky, Fall Institute: Nov. 14-17, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 800.
Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Statewide Meeting: Nov. 15-16, Four Points by Sheraton, 40.
U.S. Dressage Federation, 2017 Annual Conference: Nov. 27-Dec. 4, Hyatt Regency Lexington, 500.
Source: Visitlex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
