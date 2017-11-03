In this Oct. 24, 2016, photo, containers are unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for September.
In this Oct. 24, 2016, photo, containers are unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for September. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
In this Oct. 24, 2016, photo, containers are unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for September. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Business

US trade deficit rose to $43.5 billion in September

AP Economics Writer

November 03, 2017 8:35 AM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. trade deficit rose in September to $43.5 billion as imports grew faster than exports.

The Commerce Department says the September trade gap in goods and services —the difference between exports and imports — was up from $42.8 billion in August. Exports rose 1.1 percent to $196.8 billion, highest since December 2014. But imports rose more: up 1.2 percent to $240.3 billion.

President Donald Trump views America's massive trade deficits as a sign of economic weakness and has vowed to bring them down. But so far this year, the U.S. trade gap of $405.2 billion this year is up more than 9 percent from January-September 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video