Dinsmore’s Lexington office announces plans to move

▪ Dinsmore & Shohl’s Lexington office has announced plans to move operations from Lexington Financial Center to the Offices at CentrePointe, a mixed-use development currently under construction downtown.
Dinsmore will be an anchor tenant, occupying nearly 20 percent of the 12-story office building near Main and Limestone Streets. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2018, with Dinsmore personnel expected to move in early 2019.
For more information about the law office, go to Dinsmore.com.
▪ Restoration Christian Church is moving from Grace Baptist Church to the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street, beginning Dec. 3. The time of the church’s service is also changing, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Find out more at Restorationlex.com.
▪ The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, has completed a renovation to the Wilma Thornton Cardio Thoracic Vascular Unit at Saint Joseph Hospital, in honor of Thornton, a former patient who died in 2011 at age 86.
Two months before Thornton died, her son Michael Thornton and his wife, Amy, pledged $1.5 million to the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, the second-largest donation in foundation history. The gift created the Wilma E. Thornton CTVU Suite at Saint Joseph Hospital. Improvements to the CTVU Suite include improvements in 22 patient rooms and upgrades throughout the nurses’ work stations and common areas. The CTVU Suite is designed to help patients with heart, lung and vascular illnesses.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments