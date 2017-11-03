Find Global Entrepreneurship Week events here.

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: A Life Ring for Those Who Have Given Up Hope in Their Job Search. Information: 859-257-8905 or UKalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Global Entrepreneurship Week is Nov. 13-19. For a list of events, go to Gewlex2017.eventbrite.com.
The Kentucky Energy Management Conference will be Jan. 18-19 at the Hilton Lexington Downtown. Experts will share insights on the forces affecting energy supplies and prices, including the effects of increasingly stringent government regulations, ever more scarce natural resources and evolving global economic trends. Cost is $595 for Kentucky Chamber members, $695 for non-members. Register at Kychamber.com/node/2160.
Workshops and classes
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following classes at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at CKCS.org.
Workshops:
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Nov. 9
▪ Photography Chat, 9 a.m. Nov. 9 and 16
▪ Tech Night (Latest drone technology by CompuTech Solutions), 7 p.m. Nov. 13
Class:
▪ Making Notecards with Microsoft Word, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, $30
Kentucky Small Business Development Center and the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government will offer the following workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ Let’s Talk Small Biz – Exit Planning, 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 17, Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard. Free. Register at KYSBDC.ecenterdirect.com/events/8564
▪ Smart Start! The Essentials, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 29 at the Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register at KYSBDC.ecenterdirect.com/events/8596
▪ Smart Start! Get Funded, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register at KYSBDC.ecenterdirect.com/events/8597
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
