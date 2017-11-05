Local cancer care physician receives award from National Cancer Institute

▪ Dr. Jessica Croley, KentuckyOne Health Hematology and Oncology Associates, has been recognized by the National Cancer Institute for her level of participation and the number of patients she has enrolled in clinical trials over the past three grant years.
KentuckyOne Health Cancer Care, sponsored by Catholic Health Initiatives, participates in the institute’s community oncology research program. The NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) brings cancer prevention clinical trials and cancer care delivery research to people in their communities.
Catholic Health Initiatives is now in year four of the five-year grant.
At this year’s annual NCORP meeting, Croley and other teams and investigators were recognized. Only 10 percent of all NCORP rostered physicians qualified for an award. She received the Appreciation Award.
“When it comes to treating cancer, having access to clinical trials gives my patients more options,” said Croley. “With the option of clinical trials, I can better customize treatment plans for each individual to give them a better chance for many more quality years.”
▪ The Garden Club of Lexington has presented the Garden Club of America Historic Preservation Commendation Award to Holly Wiedemann for her achievements in historic preservation and restoration in Central Kentucky and beyond. Holly’s company, AU Associates, has saved historic properties from disuse and demolition.
Weidemann has been instrumental in renovating and saving the old Fayette County courthouse, and elementary school buildings have been repurposed into affordable housing.
“By transforming neglected urban buildings with character into assets that contribute to their communities, we are preserving places that tell their communities’ stories and help people understand where they come from” said Weidemann.
▪ VisitLEX has earned several awards from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. KTIA Traverse Awards honor the talent, creativity and effectiveness of its members’ marketing and public relations efforts.
VisitLEX was awarded the following:
Most Innovative: Promotional Video – Videos Shot by Horses
Gold: Leisure Campaign, Videos Shot by Horses and 360 Videos
Silver: Specialty Item Not for Sale (Brewgrass Trail), Out of Home Advertising (Chicago campaign) and Website (SharetheLEX.com)
Bronze: Direct Promotion – Single Item (Holiday Card), Marketing Campaign (Chicago campaign), Print Advertising Campaign, Social Media Campaign (National Tourism Week)
