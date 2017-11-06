124-megawatt 40-turbine wind farm proposed in Broome County

A wind farm with up to 40 turbines spread across 60 square miles is proposed near the Pennsylvania border east of Binghamton.
The Bluestone Wind project in Broome County is sponsored by Calpine and is expected to generate 124 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes.
A public session outlining the project is scheduled Thursday evening in Deposit.
Town of Windsor Supervisor Carolyn Price tells the Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin that wind power development has been part of the town's comprehensive plan for about 10 years. She's been in contact with Bluestone for about two years.
Some of the landowners approached for wind leases had previously signed a $90 million deal for natural gas drilling rights in 2008. The state banned fracking in 2014 and the gas leases expired.
