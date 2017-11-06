Report: Commerce head has stake in firm tied to Putin orbit

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to discuss preparing for the 2020 Census, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Newly leaked documents show that Ross has a stake in a shipping company that does business with a gas producer partly owned by the son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the International Consortium of Journalists. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo