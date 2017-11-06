Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices jump 20 cents

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:32 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have jumped by about 20 cents per gallon in the past week amid tighter supplies in the Great Lakes region.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.72 per gallon. That's about 54 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.61 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.79 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the second consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest reported average price.

The Detroit-area's average rose about 24 cents to $2.78 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

