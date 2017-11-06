Business

North Dakota food stamp use dips despite economic slowdown

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:18 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The number of North Dakotans using food stamps to buy groceries is dropping, even as the state's oil-driven economy has slowed and the population remains at an all-time high.

Data show an average of 53,748 people used food stamps monthly in fiscal 2017. That's down about 500 people from fiscal 2016.

The federal fiscal year ends in September.

North Dakotans enrolled in the program received an average of about $122 monthly in 2016 and 2017.

A family of four in North Dakota can apply for food stamp aid with a gross income of less than $2,665 per month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video