Business

Cruise opponents ask South Carolina court to reconsider

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:34 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Opponents of a new cruise ship terminal are asking the South Carolina Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision that they have no right to challenge permits for the project.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that a group of environmental, neighborhood and historic preservation groups have asked the court to reconsider its decision last month that prevents them from challenging a new cruise terminal.

The South Carolina State Ports Authority wants to build a $35 million terminal for cruise ships near Charleston's City market.

Opponents say they are worried about traffic congestion and pollution.

The permit would allow construction of new pilings under an old warehouse where the ports authority wants to build the terminal, currently used mostly by Carnival Cruise Line and its Ecstasy cruise ship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video