Governor calls special session to address budget shortfall

Gov. Steve Bullock is calling the Montana Legislature into special session next week to address a projected $227 million budget shortfall.
Bullock is recommending cutting $76.6 million in general fund spending, temporarily raising some taxes to cover the costs of Montana's fire season while suspending state contributions to the employee health plan and the judge's retirement system — both of which are running a surplus.
Bullock said Monday he has been negotiating with Republican legislative leaders for the past month and negotiations will continue this week.
Bullock is calling the Legislature into session at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Committee hearings will be held next Monday to consider the governor's proposed solution.
After the session, Bullock said he would order the $76.6 million in cuts, including $49 million in cuts from the state health department.
