Business

Governor calls special session to address budget shortfall

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 4:57 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Gov. Steve Bullock is calling the Montana Legislature into special session next week to address a projected $227 million budget shortfall.

Bullock is recommending cutting $76.6 million in general fund spending, temporarily raising some taxes to cover the costs of Montana's fire season while suspending state contributions to the employee health plan and the judge's retirement system — both of which are running a surplus.

Bullock said Monday he has been negotiating with Republican legislative leaders for the past month and negotiations will continue this week.

Bullock is calling the Legislature into session at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Committee hearings will be held next Monday to consider the governor's proposed solution.

After the session, Bullock said he would order the $76.6 million in cuts, including $49 million in cuts from the state health department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video