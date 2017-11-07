Business

Colombian Hass avocados arrive in US for first time

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:38 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

The first shipment of Colombian Hass avocados into the United States has arrived in Florida.

Monday's shipment marks years of work by Colombia to gain access to the lucrative U.S. market. Port Everglades officials say the inaugural shipment left Cartagena last week with 18 metrics tons of avocados just two months after the Department of Agriculture opened access for Colombia as a source of the popular and often pricey fruit.

The port's director says he's been working to expand their perishables market for years.

The shipment will be transported by truck to Mission Produce's distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video