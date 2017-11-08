Business

Special tax to fund children, family programs rejected

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 12:49 AM

MUSKEGON, Mich.

Residents in a western Michigan county have voted against adopting a special tax to fund programs for children and families.

The millage question was on Tuesday's ballot in Muskegon County.

Supporters had said the money could be used to prevent youth violence, provide after-school opportunities and offer employment help. A committee would have made recommendations to county officials. Muskegon County court administrator Sandra Vanderhyde has said there are "gaps" in public services for people under 21.

Muskegon County is northwest of Grand Rapids.

WOOD-TV has reported that a home worth $100,000 would have gotten an additional tax of $75 per year if the millage passed. Eaton and Ingham counties have a similar tax earmarked for youth and families.

