11 Trade ministers reach deal on Pacific trade without US

From left, discussion moderator Haslinda Amin from Bloomberg News, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ning Tang, CEO and chairman of CreditEase, Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Airbnb, and Duong Thi Mai Hoa, director general of Vingroup, during a dialogue on the second day of the APEC CEO Summit ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC) leaders summit in Danang, Vietnam, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.