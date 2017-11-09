Alaska signs deal to advance pipeline with help from China

Business

The state of Alaska will attempt to advance a multibillion dollar natural gas pipeline project with the help of interests from China.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker said the agreement signed late Wednesday is with Sinopec, China Investment Corp. and the Bank of China. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The agreement was signed in Beijing with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on.

Alaska has long dreamed of building a pipeline that would take the vast stores of natural gas on the North Slope and ship it by pipeline 800 miles to the coast, where it would be liquefied and shipped to Asia.

Alaska had previously had a similar agreement with major oil companies to advance the pipeline, but they backed off and let Alaska take the lead.

