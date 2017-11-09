Worker dies after getting pinned under steamroller

Authorities say a man was killed while working on a road construction project on a Florida highway.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 37-year-old Paul Isaiah Hall-Rhanes was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon on a section of Interstate 10 west of Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that Hall-Rhanes had fallen off a steamroller while working on a hilly section and became pinned under it. It took several minutes to get the vehicle off him using other construction equipment.
Hall-Rhanes was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Comments