Business

Worker dies after getting pinned under steamroller

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 3:40 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Authorities say a man was killed while working on a road construction project on a Florida highway.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 37-year-old Paul Isaiah Hall-Rhanes was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon on a section of Interstate 10 west of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that Hall-Rhanes had fallen off a steamroller while working on a hilly section and became pinned under it. It took several minutes to get the vehicle off him using other construction equipment.

Hall-Rhanes was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video