We tried McDelivery for breakfast at the office. Here’s how it went.

With the advent of McDelivery in Lexington, the early risers at Kentucky.com decided to give it a try. There’s bound to be a day when we are running late and don’t have time to get into a line at the drive-through to grab breakfast on the way in. Could this be a viable option, now that the paper’s cafeteria has been reduced to vending machines?
So I downloaded the UberEATS app and announced I was placing an order. Had to get hash browns and a peppermint mocha to test out how hot things would be.
My boss wanted a large coffee and another hash brown. Somebody went for the sausage biscuit and somebody else went for the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit meal with orange juice because he “needed something healthy.”
The app promised that the McDonald’s on South Limestone could get it to us in 10 to 20 minutes, so we sat back and watched.
Driver Brian showed up in about 15 minutes. The order was mostly right and the food was mostly warm. They included plenty of creamer and sugar for the coffee but no ketchup for the hashbrowns even though I asked for lots.
Because we used the $5 off code, delivery was essentially free, so I tipped Brian the $5 on an order of $12.94. He went away happy, and we did too.
Later, the app asked me to rate his performance and offered a chance to tip there, which would have been nice to know ahead of time. Since many people don’t have cash on hand these days, that’s a nice feature.
And I’ll remember it next time I order from McDonald’s or the many other Lexington restaurants that are available on UberEATS.
Frankly, the experience was a lot less painless than getting back into the car and driving over there myself.
And now I have peppermint mocha.
