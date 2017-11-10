A TV chef stopped in Kentucky for a sip of bourbon. The episode airs soon.

Vivian Howard, the star of the award-winning “A Chef’s Life” on PBS, will be in Kentucky in the episode airing next week on KET.
She visited Kentucky last year during her nine-week tour for her cookbook, “Deep Run Roots,” with a stop in Louisville with her food truck.
The episode will air at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12 on KET2, at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on KET and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 on KET2.
In it, Howard explores bourbon, with a visit to the Kentucky Artisan Distillery, where Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon is selected, and she is honored with a dinner of her recipes at Maker’s Mark Distillery.
According to the synopsis: “A dinner in Vivian’s honor ends as an American history lesson. A tour of Maker’s Mark and Jefferson’s distilleries clarifies the whiskey, scotch, and bourbon differences. Vivian learns how Frank and Jesse James fit into Kentucky’s boozy biography.”
Comments