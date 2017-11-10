Vivian Howard and her husband, Ben Knight, toured the Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto last year with Bill Samuels Jr. before she was honored as the 2016 Maker’s Mark TasteMaker with a dinner of her favorite recipes.
Business

A TV chef stopped in Kentucky for a sip of bourbon. The episode airs soon.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 10, 2017 3:01 PM

Vivian Howard, the star of the award-winning “A Chef’s Life” on PBS, will be in Kentucky in the episode airing next week on KET.

She visited Kentucky last year during her nine-week tour for her cookbook, “Deep Run Roots,” with a stop in Louisville with her food truck.

The episode will air at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12 on KET2, at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on KET and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 on KET2.

In it, Howard explores bourbon, with a visit to the Kentucky Artisan Distillery, where Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon is selected, and she is honored with a dinner of her recipes at Maker’s Mark Distillery.

According to the synopsis: “A dinner in Vivian’s honor ends as an American history lesson. A tour of Maker’s Mark and Jefferson’s distilleries clarifies the whiskey, scotch, and bourbon differences. Vivian learns how Frank and Jesse James fit into Kentucky’s boozy biography.”

