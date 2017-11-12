No one satisfied with new Vermont wind power sound rules

FILE - In this July 21, 2005, file photo, wind turbines generate power at the Searsburg Wind Power Facility in Searsburg, Vt. An effort by Vermont utility regulators to settle the long-standing, contentious issue of how much noise neighbors of industrial wind projects should be subject to ended up upsetting both proponents of wind power and those who say the noise poses a health risk to people who live near turbines. Tim Roske, File AP Photo