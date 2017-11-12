Minnesota, Poland and Argentina compete to host World's Fair

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, pose for a photo with others as they attend the opening ceremony of the Astana Expo 2017 exhibition in Astana, Kazakstan. Minnesota is hoping to host the first World’s Fair on U.S. soil in nearly 40 years, but it will have to overcome bids by Poland’s third-largest city, Lodz, and the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires when a winner is selected Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Paris. Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File Mikhail Metzel