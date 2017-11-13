Business

North Dakota corn, soybeans down; sugar beets, potatoes up

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:36 AM

FARGO, N.D.

Production of corn and soybeans in North Dakota is expected to be down this year, but sugar beet and potato production is forecast to be up from 2016.

The Agriculture Department's latest estimates put North Dakota's corn crop at 427 million bushels, down 17 percent from last year, and the state's soybean crop at 249 million bushels, down just slightly.

Sugar beet production is forecast to be up 4 percent to 6.5 million tons and potato production up 16 percent to 25.2 million hundredweight. Those two crops are primarily grown in the Red River Valley, which was not hit as hard by drought during the growing season as other areas of the state.

