Business

Groups appeal dismissal of lawsuit over power plant, mine

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:18 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M.

Environmental groups are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit that aimed to shut down a coal-fired power plant and adjacent mine near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that the appeal was filed Thursday by Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, the San Juan Citizens Alliance, Center for Biological Diversity, Amigos Bravos and Sierra Club.

The lawsuit targeted approval of a lease extension for the Navajo Mine and the Four Corners Power Plant, which for decades provided electricity to customers throughout the Southwest.

A judge tossed the case since the mine is owned by a corporation created by the Navajo Nation, which makes it immune from such legal challenges.

The judge said the case couldn't move forward without the mine as a defendant.

