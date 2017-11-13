The Fazoli’s Rewards app lets customers place orders and rack up points toward discounts on food, starting with a free baked spaghetti just for downloading and signing up.
Business

New app lets you order, earn rewards for your Italian fast-casual meal

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 10:27 AM

Fazoli’s, the Italian fast-casual chain based in Lexington, has launched an app for online ordering. The Fazoli’s Rewards app also lets customers earn coupons with every purchase.

Download and sign up, and you’ll get a free baked spaghetti. And for every 50 points you earn (it’s a point for every dollar spent) you’ll earn a $5 coupon.

The app lets customers find their closest Fazoli’s, place an order and then pay for it. It’s in-store pick-up, not delivery. But if you use the app, you’ll earn personalized offers, according to the company.

For now, the app works only with corporate-owned Fazoli’s; it’s expected to roll out to all restaurants by next spring.

