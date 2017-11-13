The Winners Circle at the Kentucky Derby Museum allows visitors to take their picture with a replica of the most recent Derby winner. The horse statue is painted to look like the winner and the jockey is dressed in replica silks. This room was flooded with over 2 inches of water in 2009. This 2010 file photo was taken after the museum had been renovated and the museum reopened.
The Winners Circle at the Kentucky Derby Museum allows visitors to take their picture with a replica of the most recent Derby winner. The horse statue is painted to look like the winner and the jockey is dressed in replica silks. This room was flooded with over 2 inches of water in 2009. This 2010 file photo was taken after the museum had been renovated and the museum reopened. Photo by Angela Shoemaker
The Winners Circle at the Kentucky Derby Museum allows visitors to take their picture with a replica of the most recent Derby winner. The horse statue is painted to look like the winner and the jockey is dressed in replica silks. This room was flooded with over 2 inches of water in 2009. This 2010 file photo was taken after the museum had been renovated and the museum reopened. Photo by Angela Shoemaker

Business

Kentucky Derby Museum announces project to expand, renovate

Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:30 PM

Louisville

The Kentucky Derby Museum announced a $6.5 million project to renovate and expand.

A statement from the nonprofit museum said plans call for adding more than 11,000 square feet (1,022 sq. meters) to the facility in Louisville and renovating about 5,000 square feet (465 sq. meters). It will be the largest addition since the museum was built in 1985.

Officials said the additional space will be used mainly for exhibits, including a new collection from Thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas and key pieces from the collection of jockey Bill Shoemaker, which has been housed in archives. There will also be more room for meetings and rental space.

The statement said museum directors decided to pursue the expansion after record-setting attendance in 2017, with more than 230,000 visitors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video