The Latest: Utah's Curtis becomes newest GOP House member

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Republican John Curtis, walks on stage during Utah's 3rd Congressional District debate, in a race to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives, in Sandy, Utah. Congress gets its newest member on Monday as House Speaker Paul Ryan is set to swear in Republican John Curtis of Utah amid an intense push by GOP leadership to score a major legislative victory before the end of the year. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo