Business

German economy sees 0.8 percent growth in 3rd quarter

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:37 AM

BERLIN

Germany's economy accelerated to growth of 0.8 percent in the third quarter, official data showed Tuesday, exceeding economists' expectations.

Quarter-on-quarter growth in Europe's biggest economy picked up from 0.6 percent in the previous three-month period, the Federal Statistical Office said. Economists had forecast that it would remain steady at 0.6 percent.

Germany's performance was helped by exports and investment in machinery and other equipment, the statistical office said. It was the third consecutive quarter of robust expansion; in the first quarter, the economy grew by 0.9 percent.

"Even if the economy would stagnate in the final quarter of the year, GDP growth for the entire year would still come in at 2.4 percent," the highest since 2011, said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING-DiBa.

He added that "there is very little reason to fear a sudden end to the current performance," with low eurozone interest rates offering an ongoing boost, a strong labor market and increasing wages, and the likelihood of more spending by a new German government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video