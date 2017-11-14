A plane of Al Fursan, or the Knights, a UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, performs during the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.
Business

Boeing inks $1.3B Ethiopian Airlines deal for 777 freighters

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 4:12 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Boeing Co. has inked a deal to sell four 777 freighters to Ethiopian Airlines, a purchase valued at $1.3 billion.

Chicago-based Boeing and Ethiopian made the announcement Tuesday at the biennial Dubai Air Show, which continues through Thursday.

Boeing 777 freighters have a list price of $325.7 million. However, airlines and manufacturers typically negotiate discounts on such deals.

This year's air show has seen less sales than in past years. The only major deal announced so far came Sunday, when long-haul carrier Emirates purchased 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a $15.1 billion deal.

So far, there's been little news for Airbus, which has pinned hopes of continuing production of its A380 double-decker jumbo jet on Emirates, the world's largest operator of the aircraft.

