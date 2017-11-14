Jessamine County is certified Work Ready Community

Jessamine County has been officially certified as a Kentucky Work Ready Community. The KWRC certification program assures employers a local workforce has the talent and skills necessary to staff existing jobs and to master the technologies that new jobs will require. For more information about the Kentucky Work Ready Communities program, go to Workready.ky.gov.
Learn secrets to preparing delicious and healthful food
Learn to prepare more nutritious holiday meals at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when University of Kentucky Extension Agent Karli Jessie presents “Deceitfully Delicious and Healthy Foods” at the Wilmore Senior Community Center. Sneak fruits and vegetables into your favorite recipes, such as cauliflower into pizza crust and beets into chocolate cake, without anyone hating you. For more details on all the life-enriching activities at the Wilmore Senior Community Center, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238 or go to Wvillage.org.
Free GED testing in December
The Jessamine County Adult Learning Center is providing free GED testing in December for those seeking their high school equivalency. The four-part exam normally costs $120. Those interested should call Joann at 859-887-9052 or visit 200 Computrex Drive in Nicholasville. The center is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Open Mic Night at J’s Place
Come hear local talent at J’s Place Coffee House Open Mic Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 101 South Main Street in Nicholasville. Food will be available during the show. Contact Ann Nipp at 859-940-6057 to sign up.
