Jessamine County is certified Work Ready Community

Jessamine County has been certified as a Kentucky Work Ready Community. Front row, from left, City Commissioner Betty Black, Director of Jessamine County Adult Education Mary Newton, Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore and State Representative Russ Meyer. Back row, from left, Magistrate Justin Ray, Nicholasville Police Chief Barry Waldrop, City Commissioner Patty Teater, Jessamine County Schools Director of Secondary Schools Hannah Campbell, Judge Executive David West, Jessamine Career and Technology Center Assistant Principal Christi Hack, City Commissioner Doug Blackford, Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland and City of Nicholasville Director of Finance Bob Amato.
Jessamine County has been certified as a Kentucky Work Ready Community. Front row, from left, City Commissioner Betty Black, Director of Jessamine County Adult Education Mary Newton, Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore and State Representative Russ Meyer. Back row, from left, Magistrate Justin Ray, Nicholasville Police Chief Barry Waldrop, City Commissioner Patty Teater, Jessamine County Schools Director of Secondary Schools Hannah Campbell, Judge Executive David West, Jessamine Career and Technology Center Assistant Principal Christi Hack, City Commissioner Doug Blackford, Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland and City of Nicholasville Director of Finance Bob Amato. Photo provided
Jessamine County has been certified as a Kentucky Work Ready Community. Front row, from left, City Commissioner Betty Black, Director of Jessamine County Adult Education Mary Newton, Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore and State Representative Russ Meyer. Back row, from left, Magistrate Justin Ray, Nicholasville Police Chief Barry Waldrop, City Commissioner Patty Teater, Jessamine County Schools Director of Secondary Schools Hannah Campbell, Judge Executive David West, Jessamine Career and Technology Center Assistant Principal Christi Hack, City Commissioner Doug Blackford, Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland and City of Nicholasville Director of Finance Bob Amato. Photo provided

Business

Jessamine County is certified Work Ready Community

November 14, 2017 6:42 AM

Jessamine County has been officially certified as a Kentucky Work Ready Community. The KWRC certification program assures employers a local workforce has the talent and skills necessary to staff existing jobs and to master the technologies that new jobs will require. For more information about the Kentucky Work Ready Communities program, go to Workready.ky.gov.

Learn secrets to preparing delicious and healthful food

Learn to prepare more nutritious holiday meals at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when University of Kentucky Extension Agent Karli Jessie presents “Deceitfully Delicious and Healthy Foods” at the Wilmore Senior Community Center. Sneak fruits and vegetables into your favorite recipes, such as cauliflower into pizza crust and beets into chocolate cake, without anyone hating you. For more details on all the life-enriching activities at the Wilmore Senior Community Center, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238 or go to Wvillage.org.

Free GED testing in December

The Jessamine County Adult Learning Center is providing free GED testing in December for those seeking their high school equivalency. The four-part exam normally costs $120. Those interested should call Joann at 859-887-9052 or visit 200 Computrex Drive in Nicholasville. The center is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

Open Mic Night at J’s Place

Come hear local talent at J’s Place Coffee House Open Mic Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 101 South Main Street in Nicholasville. Food will be available during the show. Contact Ann Nipp at 859-940-6057 to sign up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video