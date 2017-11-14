Lawmaker accused of harassment says he's being harassed

State Rep. Steve Lebsock takes a question from a reporter in the basement of the Colorado Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, as he is escorted by the Colorado State Patrol to file a complaint about being harassed and coerced to resign. Lebsock, who is accused of sexually harassing a fellow Democratic lawmaker and two other women said Tuesday he is getting harassing texts and offers of jobs if he’ll step down. The Denver Post via AP John Frank