Business

Clean-air advocate accuses Colorado Springs of defamation

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 10:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

A clean-air advocate has filed a defamation suit against the city of Colorado Springs and city officials, alleging they tried to hurt her reputation after she spoke about pollution from a city-owned power plant.

The Gazette reports Leslie Weise of Monument filed suit Monday in Denver District Court. City council spokesman Ted Skroback says city councilors don't have any comment at this time.

The dispute began when Weise spoke to the Gazette about a report on air pollution. The report was supposed to be confidential but a court inadvertently released it to her.

The city-owned electric utility asked the court to cite Weise for contempt. The utility eventually dropped its attempt to have Weise punished, and she dropped her request for the court to order the report to be made public.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video