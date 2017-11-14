‘We count on you.’ As restaurants struggle, one owner pleads for help

Wilson Sebastian, one of the owners of Willie’s Locally Known, made a heartfelt plea on Facebook lMonday night: Come eat at Willie’s more often or it won’t be there much longer.
He opened the video by referencing the Herald-Leader article about the “carnage” in the local restaurant scene: “Hey guys, I just want to take a minute and talk about the news that’s going on about the restaurant business in Lexington, Kentucky, right now ... it’s legit. It’s very very difficult right now for us. Especially the locally owned independent restaurants.”
He thanked patrons for helping to get Willie’s this far; the bar started in 2012 on North Broadway in a tiny spot, built a following and moved in 2016 to a bigger location on Southland Drive.
But with the influx of new restaurants this year, particularly about two dozen at The Summit at Fritz Farm this summer, Willie’s has seen business drop, especially during the week.
Enough, he said on Tuesday, that without a change things would be “unsustainable.”
Last month, at least four locally owned restaurants — Enoteca, Wines on Vine, Chatham’s and The Julep Cup — went out of business, with Cheapside closing for the winter.
So Sebastian made his pitch: “I also need to ask for your help ... we count on you ... to survive. ... If you could, come in and watch us beat Kansas ... Have us cater an office lunch. ... Anything you could do right now to help us out would really be a lifesaver. And if you can’t make it over to Southland Drive, go visit some of the other locally owned restaurants. Because they’re feeling it, too. I guarantee it. It’s tough right now. ... I wouldn’t be asking for your help if I didn’t need it.”
He was very nervous about reaching out to customers this way, he said.
“You’re really not supposed to show any signs of weakness and I broke that rule last night,” he said on Tuesday. “But I’ve always felt like we at Willie’s, what we do with food, live music and for the community is really more, means a lot more to more people.
“I felt like I was safe in saying if you like us and what we do, come support us. Now’s the time, because it’s rough right now. Our future will be uncertain if something doesn’t change.”
Something did change: Lunch traffic on Tuesday was double what it has been, Sebastian said. And a customer came in and bought $1,000 in gift cards to give out for Christmas, he said.
“The reaction has been very very strong. I think the article helped open a lot of people’s eyes. And the response because of the video has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. By mid-afternoon, it had already been viewed 25,000 times and had 44 comments, mostly supportive.
“I wanted my message to be more than self-serving … yes, I did it to help Willie’s but I wanted the overall greater message to be (that) independent restaurants in this town are difficult businesses to begin with and it’s an incredibly competitive. And right now it’s a little unprecedented on us,” he said.
“I’d just like people to take a step back, think about that … and if they care, now’s the time to go and support those places. ... It was a difficult thing to do. But ultimately I’m glad I did it.”
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
