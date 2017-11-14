UN says better protections needed from mine water disasters

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a cow skull is wired to a fence post in front of a hamlet destroyed by a mudslide triggered by the Nov. 5, 2015 failing of a dam holding back a giant pond of mine waste in Paracatu, Brazil. The UN environment program says a string of mining waste disasters — some deadly — over the past decade show better protections are needed for communities downstream of massive polluted material storage sites. Leo Correa, file AP Photo