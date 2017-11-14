Business

Administrative law judge rules against disciplinary rules

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:05 PM

CHICAGO

An administrative law judge has recommended that the Illinois Labor Relations Board reject disciplinary guidelines newly adopted by the Chicago Police Department.

The Chicago Tribune reports Judge Anna Hamburg-Gal determined the department violated labor law by failing to bargain with the Fraternal Order of Police before adopting the guidelines.

Hamburg-Gal also recommends the labor board force Chicago police to rescind any discipline imposed under the guidelines since they were adopted in February.

Labor board executive director Kimberly Stevens says the judge's recommendation, issued last week, does not carry the force of law. She says it will be months before the panel makes a decision.

FOP President Kevin Graham said in a statement the judge's rule was a victory for union members.

Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey voiced disappointment in the recommendation and said the city's lawyers would challenge it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video