FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Jiahao Luo, left, and Jiahao Wang, from China, configure one of the four new Apple iPhone X's they purchased at the new Apple Michigan Avenue store along the Chicago River in Chicago. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for October.
Business

US retail sales rose for 2nd month led by cars, clothes

AP Economics Writer

November 15, 2017 8:43 AM

U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, as bullish consumers bought more cars, furniture and clothes.

The Commerce Department says retail sales increased 0.2 percent in October, after a healthy 1.9 percent gain in the previous month. September's gain was the largest in 2 ½ years and was driven by big increases in auto and gas sales in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Americans are spending more freely as confidence in the economy has jumped in the past year and the unemployment rate is at a 17-year low. Excluding gas station sales, which fell sharply as prices dropped, retail sales rose 0.4 percent last month.

Gains were widespread, as consumers spent more at electronics, grocery, clothing and sporting goods stores.

