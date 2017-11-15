Electric utility seeks higher rates Mississippi customers

Mississippi's two privately-owned electric utilities want customers to pay more next year.
Entergy Corp's request would boost rates for a yardstick residential customer from $104 a month to $114 a month, beginning in February, to pay for fuel costs. That rate would last only five months, but Entergy says it anticipates a separate increase in July, keeping bills level.
Mississippi Power Co. says its requests would boost monthly rates for a residential customer from $126 a month to $137 a month. About half would cover higher fuel costs, while about half would be an increase in basic rates.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission is likely to decide the requests early next year, as commissioners separately decide how much Mississippi Power customers should pay for a Kemper County power plant.
