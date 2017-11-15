Feud grows between NFL, Cowboys' Jerry Jones over Goodell

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk at the NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cowboys at Wembley Stadium in London. The Associated Press has obtained a letter sent to Jerry Jones’ attorney accusing the Cowboys owner of “conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests” over his objection to a contract extension for Goodell. The letter accusing Jones of sabotaging the negotiations was sent to David Boies on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo