Business

US says Sudan cutting trade, military ties to North Korea

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

The United States says Sudan has agreed to cut all military and trade ties to North Korea.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Sudan is taking the step due to the "critical threat" posed by the North's nuclear weapons program. She says the United States welcomes the decision.

Sudan's announcement comes after a visit to the African nation by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan on Thursday.

The Trump administration has been pushing foreign countries to reduce economic, diplomatic and other ties to Pyongyang in an effort to further isolate the country over its nuclear program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. recently lifted some sanctions on Sudan and is considering removing it from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. The United States is considering adding North Korea to that list.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video