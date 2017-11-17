Business

Man dead after reported blast at Denver-area recycling plant

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:25 PM

DENVER

Authorities say a man was killed in an apparent industrial accident at a recycling yard in suburban Denver.

Firefighters and paramedics responding to a reported explosion at the All Recycling facility in Englewood on Friday morning found the man dead. Police Sgt. Chad Read tells The Denver Post that investigators do not yet know what happened.

The man's name has not been released.

All Recycling bills itself as the largest scrap metal processor in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Englewood facility is its main yard. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

