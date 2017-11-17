Business

Lawmaker may lose influential post over harassment claims

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:52 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's Senate leader says Sen. Tony Mendoza should lose his committee chairmanship and other influential posts following allegations that he acted inappropriately toward women.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Friday that he'll ask the Rules Committee to remove Mendoza as chairman of the Insurance, Banking and Financial Institutions Committee.

De Leon says an ongoing investigation into Mendoza's conduct will be transferred to an outside firm.

De Leon's action comes a day after a former Mendoza aide told The Sacramento Bee that the Democrat from Artesia acted inappropriately toward her in 2010. Mendoza was earlier accused of repeatedly inviting a young woman who worked in his office to his house last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mendoza could not immediately be reached for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video