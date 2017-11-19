U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to aerospace workers about the current congressional tax reform proposal in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. The Republican told aerospace company workers that corporate tax cuts are needed to restore America's global competitiveness.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to aerospace workers about the current congressional tax reform proposal in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. The Republican told aerospace company workers that corporate tax cuts are needed to restore America's global competitiveness. Bob Christie AP Photo
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to aerospace workers about the current congressional tax reform proposal in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. The Republican told aerospace company workers that corporate tax cuts are needed to restore America's global competitiveness. Bob Christie AP Photo

Business

Trump insults Arizona senator as 'Flake(y)'

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sen. Jeff Flake won't support the Republican tax overhaul in Congress, issuing an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.

Flake was caught on an open microphone Friday saying the GOP is "toast" if the party follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. It was not a surprising sentiment given Flake's previous criticism of Trump.

In a Sunday night tweet, Trump fired back: "Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on "mike" saying bad things about your favorite President. He'll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is 'toast.'"

Flake announced last month he's not seeking re-election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

    Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils new production line at Coldstream Research Park.

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility

View More Video